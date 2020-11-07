MagSafe Duo Charger Showcased in New Hands-On Video

Apple last month introduced the MagSafe Duo Charger, which features a foldable design with a built-in MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charging puck. A new video recently shared on YouTube goes hands-on with the accessory.

The video showcases the accessory being used to charge an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. Similar to the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, the Apple Watch charging puck can be pushed up to allow the watch to be docked on its side, enabling Nightstand mode.

The MagSafe Duo has the ability to wirelessly charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods or AirPods Pro case, and other Qi-certified devices. Priced at $129, the charger ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the recommended 20W power adapter is sold separately for $19. An exact release date has still yet to be announced for the accessory.