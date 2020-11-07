Lizzo’s Tearful Reaction After Joe Biden Won Election

The singer also shared her hopes for the future:

I am so ready to see if America can hold itself accountable, if we can go into a new era where people are listened to and fundamental changes can happen so we can all live here equally. This white supremacy that runs rampant cannot be tolerated anymore. We not gon’ tolerate y’all no more. We not putting up with that shit no more. Everybody, we’re all in this together bro, so chill the fuck out. I’m excited, I’m hopeful, I’m happy and I’m proud of the patience we all had. I’m proud of the voter, I’m proud of the protester, the marchers. This is not the end, this is literally the beginning of progress and holding these people accountable who listen, and can hopefully bring some actual change.