Lions activate Matthew Stafford from COVID list

Matthew Stafford did not practice this week, but he is on track to start Sunday against the Vikings. The Lions activated their veteran starter from their reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The Lions placed Stafford on their COVID list Tuesday, but since his last contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus occurred Monday, he will be eligible to play against the Vikings. Should Stafford’s most recent COVID test come back negative Sunday morning, he will start.

This marked the 12th-year quarterback’s second stay on the team’s reserve/COVID list. However, Stafford’s summer placement turned out to be a false positive that prompted the NFL to change its coronavirus protocols. The league has continued to tinker with its virus protocols, leading more players to land on teams’ respective COVID lists as the season has progressed.

Stafford ranks 17th in QBR this season. He will now face Minnesota without having practiced this week and with Kenny Golladay having been declared out with a hip injury.