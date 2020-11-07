Ledger owners lose 1.1 million XRP to scam site By Cointelegraph

Ledger owners lose 1.1 million XRP to scam site
Phishing attempts and scams against Ledger wallet owners are on the increase with one such scam netting more than 1,150,000 from its victims.
The scam used a phishing email that directed users to a fake version of the Ledger website that substituted a homoglyph in the URL — in this case a letter that looked like the letter ‘e’ but wasn’t. On the fake site, victims were fooled into downloading malware posing as a security update which drained the balance from their Ledger wallet.
