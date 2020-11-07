Lebanon’s president seeks evidence behind U.S. sanctions on son-in-law By

© . FILE PHOTO: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda
BEIRUT () – President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Friday on prominent Christian politician and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.
Aoun asked the country’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon’s judiciary “to take the necessary legal measures”, said a statement on Saturday seen by and posted by the presidency on its Twitter account.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.