Lady Gaga Gets Emotional After Joe Biden Wins Presidency

Before signing off, the Oscar winner took a moment to pay tribute to politician and activist, Stacey Abrams. According to The New York Times, Stacey helped build a network of organizations that fought voter suppression and inspired nearly 800,000 new voter registrations in the state of Georgia.

“Thank you so much to everybody that voted and thank you so much, Stacey Abrams,” Lady Gaga said. “All the work that you did in Georgia, you’re such an inspiration to so many people. Send her and all of her team all the love they deserve, and the respect. All that realness, all that authenticity, it shines so bright through that state.”

The Haus Labs founder closed, “Be filled with peace in your heart.”

She later dedicated an Instagram post to Biden and Harris, writing, “@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA.”