Kyle Trask joins elite club with 22nd passing TD of season

The No. 8 Florida Gators entered Saturday’s matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs with a 3-1 record. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask needed to have a big game in order to help extend his team’s record, and he did just that.

Trask recorded his 22nd passing touchdown of the season to give Florida a 38-21 lead over Georgia in the first half. With four passing touchdowns against the Bulldogs so far, Trask’s 22 passing touchdowns ties him with Joe Burrow for the second-most passing touchdowns in SEC history, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The only quarterback to have more is Tua Tagovailoa.

ESPN also reports that Trask is the first quarterback in SEC history to record four passing touchdowns in five straight games.

Entering Saturday’s game, Trask completed 68.3 percent of his passes on the season for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns against two interceptions.

While the 2021 NFL Draft class has a clear-cut trio atop the quarterback group with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance, Trask could end up being the fourth passer taken this summer. No one after the top three has been better than he has.

There’s still plenty of season left to be played, but Trask certainly is making a name for himself this season.