Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take off for their honeymoon

Kajal Aggarwal recently had a dreamy wedding in Mumbai as she entered into a new chapter in her life along with Gautam Kitchlu. Keeping the current scenario in mind, the duo had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel after a week of pre-wedding festivities.

Now, the newlyweds are all set to take off for their honeymoon and Kajal Aggarwal confirmed the same with her latest posts on social media. The actress shared two pictures on her Instagram stories featuring the couple’s customised pouches and passports, alongside a caption that read, “Ready to go.” Along with the caption, Kajal used the airplane emoji.

Take a look at her posts below.

We wish the couple a happy married life ahead.