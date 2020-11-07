Josh Papalii and Junior Paulo set to fight in the boxing ring for charity

NRL big men Josh Papalii and Junior Paulo are set to fight in the boxing ring.

The pair played against each other in Game One of State of Origin earlier this week, but they will face off for the first time in the ring for a charity fight card that will also include other well-known NRL names.

Josh Papalii of the Maroons (Getty images)

According to News Corp the boxing showcase has been called ‘All Stars Boxing’ and will be held early next year in January or February with the heavyweight duo of Canberra Raiders’ Papalii and Parramatta Eels’ Paulo the main event.

After getting greenlit by the clubs for the pair to fight one another, event organisers are now finalising other bouts for the event.

Paulo lost in the ring to Sharks great Paul Gallen back in 2016, while Papalii boasts some strong family connections in boxing, with his cousin Alex Leapai formerly contesting for the world title.

Junior Paulo of the Eels is placed on report after tackling David Fifita (Getty)

Gallen is set to continue his boxing career with a bout scheduled for December 16 against UFC star Mark Hunt at Bankwest Stadium.

In the past Papalii has earmarked his desire to take on Gallen in the ring.

“It is something I am passionate about and something I want to do before I am all dusted up,” he said last year.