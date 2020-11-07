Joe Namath: Trevor Lawrence could force trade from Jets

Add one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and New York Jets living legend Joe Namath to the list of people who believe Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence could force a trade if he’s selected by Gang Green with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Anything could happen in this world, damn near anything — except for the Jets maybe making the playoffs this year,” Namath told ESPN during a phone interview. “It’s happened before, so why would it shock anybody?”

While Namath doesn’t know Lawrence personally, “Broadway Joe” mentioned how Eli Manning and Manning’s camp orchestrated a deal that involved the San Diego Chargers sending the QB to the New York Giants during the 2004 draft.

“Thinking back to the Manning family and Eli Manning and San Diego, there are some people that may not want to go (to a certain team) for whatever reason,” Namath explained. “But If Trevor Lawrence is available, I think the upside is tremendous there. Also, I think the upside with Sam (Darnold) is positive, but you’re not going to keep both of them. You’re not going to take a quarterback No. 1 without getting a couple of high draft choices … for Sam. It depends on what the powers that be want to do.”

Lawrence recently hinted he could stay at Clemson for one more season without offering a reason for why he’d pass on pro football and the millions upon millions of dollars he’d earn merely by putting pen to paper on a contract.

The Jets, meanwhile, have a long tradition of squandering talented young signal-callers and are the league’s only winless team heading into the first full weekend of November. However, the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins (Dolphins own the draft pick attached to the Houston Texans) are all only a pair of results away from climbing above the Jets in the “Tankathon” standings.