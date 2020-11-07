Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all’ after US election victory over Donald Trump

Democrat Joe Biden has issued a statement after winning the 2020 US Presidential Election.

The 77-year-old will take over at the White House after becoming the 46th President of the United States of America.

He beat Donald Trump after winning his home state of Pennsylvania which put him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win.







(Image: Getty Images)



Biden, who has already changed his Twitter profile, tweeted: “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen to lead our great country.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not.







(Image: Getty)



His vice president elect, Kamala Harris, who has become the first woman of colour to hold the coveted post also issued a statement on Saturday.

She said: “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden and me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already issued her heartfelt congratulations from Scotland after the historic win.

She was joined by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.