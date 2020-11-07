Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, vows to unite America, Trump campaign insists race ‘far from over’

It was Joe Biden’s boyhood state of Pennsylvania that put him over the 270 electoral vote threshold and delivered the White House.
Trump had held a wide lead over Biden on the night of the election, but as election officials counted hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, the race shifted dramatically in Biden’s favour, infuriating Trump and his allies, who knew the President’s path to the White House was over without the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania was projected for Biden about 3.30am on Sunday AEDT, giving the Democrat the Electoral College votes he needed to win the White House.