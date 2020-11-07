Jennifer Lawrence Ran Through The Streets Of Boston In Her Pajamas To Celebrate Joe Biden’s Win

Siri, play “Dancing on my Own” by Robyn.
Joe Biden won the election and will be the 46th President of the United States — and Jennifer Lawrence is celebrating in the streets.
Earlier this afternoon, J. Law — who’s currently in Boston filming her upcoming movie, Don’t Look Up — shared a video of her running up and down the sidewalk cheering very enthusiastically.
Girl is in her jammies!!!
She also danced along to Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” which she blasted on a portable speaker.
Jennifer recently revealed that she used to be a Republican, but that she would be “voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.”
