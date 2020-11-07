Jay Cutler Offers Reward as He Pleads for Help in Finding Missing Dog

Instagram

The estranged husband of Kristin Cavallari asks his online followers to help locate the family dog, Bane the German shepherd, who went missing months after the couple split.

Kristin Cavallari‘s estranged husband Jay Cutler has asked fans for help locating the famous family dog, Bane.

The former National Football League quarterback has lost track of the German shepherd, who became famous on Kristin’s reality television show “Very Cavallari“, revealing on social media that the beloved pooch went missing on his property in Tennessee.

“Ok Instagram it’s time to do some good today,” Jay wrote on the site on Friday (06Nov20), alongside a series of pictures of the dog. “Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN. Let’s find him.”

The retired athlete is offering a $1,000 (£760) reward for anyone who finds the pet.

<br />

Kristin and Jay adopted Bane when he was a puppy in 2015, but he ended up living with Cutler after they filed for divorce in April (20).

News of Bane’s disappearance comes days after the exes got together for Halloween, celebrating the spooky holiday with their three young kids.

Although the former couple appeared in good spirits, it seems Kristin has already moved on, with rumours suggesting she is now dating comedian, Jeff Dye.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage. The breakup “didn’t happen overnight,” she insisted. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Now she is in the process of legally dropping Cutler as her last name. “Technically I’m still Cutler,” she explained. “(I’m) working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it. You’re the first person that’s said that but thank you for pointing that out.”