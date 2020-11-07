James Charles Responded To Trisha Paytas Criticizing Him

I don’t know if you keep up with TikTok and its drama, but I’ve started to, so I’ve got you covered.
So YouTuber Trisha Paytas has kind of rebranded her TikTok account into something of a tea/drama channel. This means she basically comments on/critiques other internet personalities.
In one of her recent videos from late October, Trisha was talking about the Ace Family. If you’re not familiar with them, they’re a YouTube family who films themselves dancing and pranking each other.
“For the record, I’ve never been a fan of this family. I have no vendetta against them, no bad experience. Even being on the outskirts, like on YouTube, I’m seeing so many scary red flags.”
“Yeah, James Charles is narcissistic and sociopathic. But, they have kids…”
Well James must’ve gotten wind of what she said, because he clapped back in the comments. “Keep my name out of your mouth,” he said. “You do not know me.”
Trisha clapped back at James’ comment in a series of response videos. “You’re right, I don’t know you. But this is a big, big, big, big guess of why I think people really dislike you,” she said.
“Because you’re arrogant as fuck to think you can tell people to keep your name out of their mouths when you’re a public figure.”
Honestly, Trisha shouldn’t have called him those names, and I’m glad he stood up for himself!
To close this post, I’ll leave you with this old tweet from James, which is awkward as hell now.
