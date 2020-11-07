Jadeveon Clowney might need surgery for knee injury?

Meniscus injuries usually keep players out for a few weeks. If Clowney undergoes surgery, he’ll likely be placed on injured reserve, which would mean he’d miss at least three games.

Clowney has been on the Titans’ injury report for weeks now but has not missed a single game. He’s currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and head coach Mike Vrabel indicated he would be a game-time decision.

The 27-year-old has yet to record a sack this season, indicating that his knee injury likely is slowing him down. In seven games he has 11 solo tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.