Jadeveon Clowney might need surgery for knee injury?

Jadeveon Clowney has played much of the 2020 season with a nagging knee injury, but the Tennessee Titans edge-rusher might not be able to continue to do so.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Clowney is dealing with a meniscus issue in his knee and that all options are on the table, including surgery.
Meniscus injuries usually keep players out for a few weeks. If Clowney undergoes surgery, he’ll likely be placed on injured reserve, which would mean he’d miss at least three games.
Clowney has been on the Titans’ injury report for weeks now but has not missed a single game. He’s currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and head coach Mike Vrabel indicated he would be a game-time decision.
The 27-year-old has yet to record a sack this season, indicating that his knee injury likely is slowing him down. In seven games he has 11 solo tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.
