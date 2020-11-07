‘It’s Like Falling in Love’: Israeli Entrepreneurs Welcomed in Dubai

DUBAI — For years, Israeli entrepreneurs slipped in and out of the United Arab Emirates incognito, traveling on second passports or doing business through third parties.

So when more than two dozen Israeli high-tech executives turned up in Dubai recently, it was hard to miss them. Chatting away in Hebrew, they traipsed across the marbled expanses of the Dubai Mall and up to the V.I.P. observation deck atop the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

It had been less than six weeks since the Emirates and Bahrain, another Gulf Arab country, signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel and open up embassies. But this high-profile delegation of Israeli innovators was making a conspicuous entrance even before direct flights and other formal protocols had been established.

Their visit was an early outgrowth of a courtship between two sides that have been adversaries — at least publicly — for decades. But the speed with which the once-covert relationship burst into the open surprised even veteran insiders: The rancor of more than seven decades of Arab-Israeli conflict seemed to melt away in a matter of days.