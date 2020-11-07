iPhone 12 Pro Max faces supply constraints, iPhone 12 mini still available for launch day delivery

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max officially went up for pre-order yesterday, and the first orders will arrive to customers on Friday, November 13. Since pre-orders began on Friday, the supply of select iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models has started to dwindle, but options are still available for launch day delivery.
iPhone 12 Pro Max shipping times
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is facing more supply constraints than the iPhone 12 mini, with Apple quoting 7-10 day shipping times for many models. Some are even back-ordered as far as 2-3 weeks. The only iPhone 12 Pro Max that remains available for launch day delivery is the 512GB silver variant.
Note that these shipping times are for “Free” delivery, and that in some cases, faster delivery may be available at an added cost. You also might be able to find earlier pick up times when you select Apple Store pick up.
Pacific Blue
- 128GB – Ships 2–3 weeks
- 256GB – Ships 2–3 weeks
- 512GB – Ships 7-10 business days
Silver
- 128GB – Ships 7-10 business days
- 256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
- 512GB – Nov 13
Graphite
- 128GB – Ships 7-10 business days
- 256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
- 512GB – Ships 7-10 business days
Gold
- 128GB – Ships 2–3 weeks
- 256GB – Ships 2–3 weeks
- 512GB – Ships 7-10 business days
iPhone 12 mini shipping times
On the flip side, the majority of iPhone 12 mini variants are still available for launch day delivery, including select storage configurations in every color option. Here are shipping times for the iPhone 12 mini:
White
- 64GB – Nov 13
- 128GB – Nov 13
- 256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
Black
- 64GB – Nov 13
- 128GB – Nov 13
- 256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
Blue
- 64GB – Nov 13
- 128GB – Nov 13
- 256GB – Nov 13
Green
- 64GB – Nov 13
- 128GB – Nov 13
- 256GB – Ships 5-7 business days
(PRODUCT)RED
- 64GB – Nov 13
- 128GB – Nov 13
- 256GB – Nov 13
If you’re ordering an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, keep in mind that Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the box this year, citing environmental concerns. You do still get a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, but if you need a USB-C wall brick, there are plenty of affordable third-party options out there.
You can head to Apple’s Online Store to place your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders. You can also find a roundup of the best pre-order deals from other retailers in our full guide right here and details on trade-in deals right here.
Did you pre-order an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max? If so, when are you expecting to take delivery? Let us know down in the comments!
