In the Netherlands, a Cartoon in School Leads to Online Threats and an Arrest

A month after a teacher in France was beheaded for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class, fears are growing in the Netherlands that the ripple effects of the attack are spreading in that country.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman in the Dutch city of Rotterdam was arrested on suspicion of making online threats against a high school teacher who had displayed in his classroom a cartoon supporting Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical newspaper that had originally published the Muhammad caricatures.

Local media on Thursday reported that another teacher was threatened after he showed a cartoon depicting Muhammad during a class about free speech at a high school in the city of Den Bosch.

“Actions in relation to freedom of speech in schools in Rotterdam and Den Bosch have led to unrest and even threats,” two Dutch education ministers wrote in a letter to Parliament to register their dismay. “To intimidate and threaten teachers cannot be tolerated in any way,” the ministers, Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven, wrote.