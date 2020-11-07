How will you handle uncertainty over election results this weekend?

It’s Friday at 5, and, *refreshes feed*, we’re still counting votes.

We are living in history, folks. Earlier this week, readers shared how they were managing their election stress and anxiety. Some were taking the to exercise while others were inhaling their kids’ Halloween candy. Now that the candy is likely gone, what now? Sure, we can delight in Steve Kornacki, the MSNBC anchor and Massachusetts native, who has become the internet’s election night crush. Or we can track the growing lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. But, one can only doomscroll for so long.

So with the weekend is upon us and, *refreshes feed again*, still no election results, we want to know: What will you be doing? How will you handle the uncertainty over the weekend? Are you unplugging and staying as far away from the news as possible? Or maybe you’re hunkering down for an evening of checking all media outlets and their latest coverage?

Let us know in the survey below or email us at [email protected]