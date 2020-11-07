How Chris Harrison Felt About Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Exit

“Again, I’m not mad at Clare,” he shared. “No one is mad at Clare, at least on the show side, the producers. We embraced it. And I sat down with her and said, ‘Claire, my only issue is this isn’t fair anymore. Let’s just figure out what’s going on with you and Dale. Let’s stop the show.'”

He explained that Clare had full “control” during her one-on-one time with Dale before he popped the big question.

“In unprecedented fashion, we stopped the show and gave her a bizarre, kinda overnight fantasy suite in the middle of the show,” he said. “We had to move mountains… then there was an engagement. We’re still going to keep up with them as the show moves along.”

Chris reiterated, “I just want to clear it up, at no point, was I disappointed in Clare. No point where any of us were disappointed. In fact, it was the contrary. We love you, we’re here for you.”