Herschel Walker’s unrealistic election idea gets rejected on Twitter

Herschel Walker and Donald Trump have known each other for close to 40 years, starting when now-President Trump bought the USFL team Walker was playing for, the New Jersey Generals. Walker is fiercely loyal to Trump, who as of Friday night is trailing in the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Walker’s loyalty prompted him to say something Friday on Twitter that made very little sense.

Seeing that races in multiple U.S. states are still too close to call and the Trump administration is alleging widespread election fraud with little evidence, Walker put forth what he thought was a brilliant solution: a quick do-over in the battleground states.

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3b/13/herschel-walker-donald-trump-getty-ftr-082520_acytz5b1rgu81ul4uhjk62gxx.jpg?t=632962620,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Instead of us fighting and going to court, why don’t we have Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin vote again? We can have it done within a week, and maintain our democracy. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 6, 2020

It’s . . . not that simple. There can be recounts, such as the one scheduled for Walker’s beloved Georgia and perhaps others in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, but state laws don’t allow for revotes just because someone is desperate for a different result. And elections don’t just take a week; general election voting this year began in early to mid-October.

MORE: CNN’s Jake Tapper dunks on Tommy Tuberville over election tweet

Besides, states are required by law to certify the current election results within the next few weeks, if not days, to set the Electoral College process in motion. EC electors will choose a new president and vice president on Dec. 14. The train isn’t stopping because a Heisman-winning College Football Hall of Famer wants to save his buddy.

Walker, of course, got ratioed hard for this tweet, with the “Cry more” chorus turning out strong.

IF* you don’t sit yo ASS dwn. You didn’t suggest Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin vote again in 2016 after Trump won. From one GA boi to another, STFU. https://t.co/f5S9fSCR5s — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 7, 2020

Maybe if everybody went back and replayed the ‘86 season his team could win the Suprbowl — Chester Copperpot (@JohnWhitely) November 7, 2020

“I just lost this football game. I want to play it again, because I fumbled in the Red Zone with an opportunity to win. So I deserve a chance to play the whole game over again.” — Hawes (@GregHawes) November 6, 2020

We don’t keep voting until you get the results you want. Google: “America”. You’re welcome. #LoserInChief — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) November 6, 2020

Herschel this just came in: The 1981 Sugar Bowl is going to be replayed- Notre Dame isn’t happy with the loss! — Matt W (@time28645) November 6, 2020