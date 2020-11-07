Google has quietly released an app in the Play Store, Device Lock Controller, that would let creditors remotely lock a device if payments on it aren't made (Mishaal Rahman/XDA Developers)

Mishaal Rahman / XDA Developers:

Google has quietly released an app in the Play Store, Device Lock Controller, that would let creditors remotely lock a device if payments on it aren’t made  —  Update 1 (11/06/2020 @ 06:05 PM ET): Google has reached out with more details on the Device Lock Controller app.  Click here for more information.

