Mishaal Rahman / XDA Developers:
Google has quietly released an app in the Play Store, Device Lock Controller, that would let creditors remotely lock a device if payments on it aren’t made — Update 1 (11/06/2020 @ 06:05 PM ET): Google has reached out with more details on the Device Lock Controller app. Click here for more information.
Google has quietly released an app in the Play Store, Device Lock Controller, that would let creditors remotely lock a device if payments on it aren't made (Mishaal Rahman/XDA Developers)
Mishaal Rahman / XDA Developers: