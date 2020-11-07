Go easy on Cameron Green, pleads Shane Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has urged the Australian public to get behind emerging star Cameron Green, suggesting the 21-year-old is ready or Test cricket.

For so long the object of derision amongst fans, earlier this week Watson played his final IPL match, bring the curtain down on a professional career that began in the summer of 2000-01.

His all-round accomplishments for Australia remain under-appreciated. He’s one of just 10 players in Test history, and the only Australian, to score more than 3000 runs at an average of better than 35, and take 75 wickets at an average under 35.

Shane Watson celebrates a century against England at The Oval in 2013. (AAP)

Five years after Watson played his last Test match, nobody has come close to nailing down his role in the Test side, that of a top-six batsman who can bowl 10-15 overs a day.

Yet whenever his name is mentioned, fans inevitably mention his run of injuries, or make fun of his DRS record.

But the fact remains that filling the role of an all-rounder in Test cricket is a tough job, although Watson believes Green is ready to be picked.

“He’s got all the tools as a young guy to be an incredible all-rounder. From his batting alone, he looks like he’s ready to go,” Watson told News Corp.

“It’s not easy, but there’s a way to be able to manage some of his incredible skill, to be able to draw the best out of him.

Cameron Green in action for Western Australia (Getty)

“There’s never that many all-rounders that come through in Australian cricket, or world cricket, because it’s challenging, and that expectation is always going to be there.

“I just hope the Australian public and the media and the expectations around are just a bit kinder and gentle, because there’s no reason why someone – just because they’re an all-rounder – needs to be exposed more than other people.”

Watson also spoke about the differences in captaincy styles between Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

Watson averaged 41 with the bat under Ponting, and 31 with the ball, compared to a batting average of 31 under Clarke, and a bowling average of 35.

“It was more what Ricky got out of me. From the first time I met him as a 19-year-old … he just saw things in me that I didn’t know were in me,” Watson explained.

“He just knew how to be able to pull that out of me all the time, and he really did care for me. I know that.

“That incredible skill set he had as a leader, not every leader that I’ve ever worked with has got those skills.”

“Michael had different strengths,” he added.

“In the 2015 World Cup, if it wasn’t for Michael and his decision-making under pressure on the biggest stage of a World Cup at home, our chances of winning that were reduced quite a lot.”