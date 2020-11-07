Global law firm launches ‘high value asset’ token platform ‘TOKO’ By Cointelegraph

Global law firm launches ‘high value asset’ token platform ‘TOKO’
TOKO, a new tokenization platform targeting ‘high-value assets’ has launched as a proof-of-concept by tokenizing a piece of fine art.
The platform is a collaboration between international law firm DLA Piper — which operates in more than 40 countries — Aldersgate DLS and Hedera Hashgraph. Although it has the ability to function across any asset class, the team identified the best use case “for high value assets in alternative asset classes such as real estate and art.”
