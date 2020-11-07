Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffers gruesome injury on touchdown vs. Florida

Georgia freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a gruesome injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game vs. Florida.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was hurt while completing a 32-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown at the 11:44 mark in the first quarter, which gave the Bulldogs an early 13-0 lead over the rival Gators. It could very well be his last play of the 2020 season.

Florida safety Brad Stewart Jr. tackled Rosemy-Jacksaint at the goal line, causing a horrific ankle injury in the process.

The clip of the touchdown and injury is below (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT):

Rosemy-Jacksaint was ranked as the No. 8 receiver and No. 55 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Entering Saturday’s game, he had three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns. He more than doubled his receiving yard output on his touchdown reception.