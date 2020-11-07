Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Birthday Tribute to Daughter

Back in September, both Gabrielle and Dwyane opened up about parenthood and how raising their kids has inspired them. The Bring It On alum is a stepmother to the athlete’s kids, Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier Zechariah, 6.

“We have a daughter that is almost 2, who the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment and it’s beautiful to watch truly free children,” Gabrielle said of Kaavia in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2020 special issue. “We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self.”

“She doesn’t ask permission to exist,” she added. “That is wildly inspiring.”

Dwyane chimed in, “We’re inspired by our kids…The way they look at us, the way they look to us for leadership and guidance, for their moments of bravery.”