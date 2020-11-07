‘Formula E’ racing title among four NFT-powered games announced today By Cointelegraph

‘Formula E’ racing title among four NFT-powered games announced today
Blockchain gaming firm Animoca Brands has announced a licensing agreement with electric single-seater car racing championship Formula E to develop a blockchain-powered motorsports game featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The Formula E game will utilize Animoca’s REVV utility token as an in-game currency. REVV is also used as an in-game currency for Animoca’s F1 Delta Time title, and upcoming MotoGP game.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.