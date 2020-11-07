Former Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe dies

Form er KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy leader and Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe has been described as a “dedicated and disciplined cadre”.

Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy leader and Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe has died at his home in Umbilo.

The death has been confirmed as a suicide.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Umbilo police responded to the incident. Ndobe had been at home with his family at the and his wife found his body. Ndobe is believed to have used his firearm to shoot himself.

“No suicide note [was] found and there was no suspicions that the deceased might commit suicide. The deceased was later transported to a mortuary,” Mbele said.

Earlier, Ndobe’s death was confirmed by provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipo Ntombela.

“We can confirm that he passed on late yesterday evening after 23:00… He has not been well for a while with cancer. We will be visiting the family soon to ascertain the circumstances around his passing and what really transpired,” Ntombela told on Saturday morning.

Ndobe was deputy speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature at the of his death.

The party has said it was “shocked and saddened” by his untimely death.

Ndobe was responsible for coordinating the eThekwini Regional Task Team after the disbandment of the regional executive committee ahead of the next regional conference.

He has been described as “a servant of the people, a dedicated and a disciplined cadre who had served the movement”.

The party said in a statement

In all his responsibilities bestowed on him by the organisation he remained an activist focused on turning the lives of our people for the better.

The SACP in the province described Ndobe’s death as a “great loss”.

“It is a loss to South Africa and to the ANC,” SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said.

He described Ndobe as a comrade who “carried the true spirit of the liberation movement”.

“It is a big, big loss,” Mthembu said.

Ndobe was once an accused in the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa. However, the charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court last year due to insufficient evidence.

