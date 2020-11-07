Florida rides Trask’s arm to 44-28 win over Georgia

SEC Network

Photo: Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Riding the right arm of quarterback Kyle Trask, No. 8 Florida rolled to a 44-28 victory over No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

Georgia entered the game with one of the most feared defenses in the SEC, but that did not appear to deter Trask. He and the Florida offense responded mightily after falling behind 14-0 following two quick UGA touchdowns in the first quarter.

Trask threw for a career-high 474 yards — the second-most in Florida football history — and four touchdowns. He quickly shook off the only interception he threw, which was returned 37 yards by Georgia defender Eric Stokes for a touchdown that broke a 14-14 tie in the second quarter.

From there, it was mostly all Trask and the Gators. They scored the next 27 points in the contest, as Trask threw his four TD passes to four different receivers overall. His 24-yard TD toss to Kemore Gamble with 7:44 left in the second quarter gave the Gators the lead for good at 28-21.

The Gators eventually stretched their overwhelming advantage to 41-21 before Georgia scored again late in the third quarter after D’Wan Mathis had replaced UGA starter Stetson Bennett at quarterback.

The win improved Florida to 4-1 while Georgia fell to 4-2.