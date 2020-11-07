Five in Dodgers organization have COVID-19 By





Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and a family member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA Today.

The news organization cited the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday night, 10 days after the Dodgers won the World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner was removed in the eighth inning of the decisive game after being told of his positive COVID-19 test result, although he controversially returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates, with and without a mask.

It is not clear if Turner is included among the five members of the organization to test positive; none were identified Friday. USA Today added that “most of the people who tested positive were outside the so-called bubble at the World Series in Arlington, Texas.”

“The Dodgers organization continues to work with us during this ongoing outbreak investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement to USA Today.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Turner will not face discipline for returning to the field despite his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

–Field Level Media OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20201107T052216+0000