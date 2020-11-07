Fed calling for more stimulus is ‘code for buy Bitcoin,’ says Winklevoss By Cointelegraph

Home Business Fed calling for more stimulus is ‘code for buy Bitcoin,’ says Winklevoss...

The United States Federal Reserve is still unintentionally advertising , as Chair Jerome Powell argues for more money printing.

In a tweet on Nov. 6, Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, said that Powell’s latest speech this week was “code for buy Bitcoin.”

Fed balance sheet since 2007. Source: Federal Reserve