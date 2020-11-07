FBI warns that hackers are abusing misconfigured SonarQube applications to steal source code repositories from US government agencies and private businesses (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

FBI warns that hackers are abusing misconfigured SonarQube applications to steal source code repositories from US government agencies and private businesses  —  FBI blames intrusions on improperly configured SonarQube source code management tools.  —  The Federal Bureau of Investigation …

