FBI warns that hackers are abusing misconfigured SonarQube applications to steal source code repositories from US government agencies and private businesses (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
FBI warns that hackers are abusing misconfigured SonarQube applications to steal source code repositories from US government agencies and private businesses — FBI blames intrusions on improperly configured SonarQube source code management tools. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation …
