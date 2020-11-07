Father-of-three suffers burns while trying to save items from Perth house fire

A Perth father has suffered burns trying to save what he could as his home Bayswater home was consumed by flames.

The huge blaze took hold of the home on Rosebery Street just before 9.30 this morning.

The 45-year-old and his three daughters watched on helplessly as their home and possessions went up in flames.

A father suffered burns trying to save items from inside the home. ()

“We raced out here and the girls were screaming. I could see why … the house was just ablaze,” a neighbour told .

“I can’t believe how quickly it went up. The flames kept on billowing out,” another man said.

The girls were reunited with their pet cat but it’s feared another is still missing.

Firefighters couldn’t gain entry due to the intensity of the blaze and were forced to try and extinguish it from outside.

It took three hours to control the fire, but by then the house was gutted.

The family had only recently moved in.

The family had only just moved into he home. ()