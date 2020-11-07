Facts About Famous Women

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey used to be in an improv group called Inside Vladimir.
Megan Fox got a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe after filming the first Transformers movie because she loved the idea of Monroe’s crafted persona.
Former BFFs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were named after James Taylor and Carly Simon, which is pretty cool, considering these singer-songwriters were married in the ’70s.
When Zoë Kravitz went grocery shopping with her mom — the iconic Lisa Bonet — as a kid, Lisa would embarrass her by scream-singing “The Sound of Music” in an opera voice.
Whoopi Goldberg — born Caryn Johnson — uses “Whoopi” as her stage name because she’s a pretty gassy person.
In 2012, Awkwafina was fired from her publicity job for creating a viral rap song called “My Vag.”
Sarah Paulson has a huge fear of flying. Whenever she travels by plane, she has to talk to the pilot before taking off.
Before she made it big as an actor, Courteney Cox joined Bruce Springsteen on stage in his “Dancing in the Dark” music video in 1984.
In their early twenties, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were in an improv group called Inside Vladimir, which was named after a porn movie they saw in their local convenience store.
Oprah absolutely loved The Mary Tyler Moore Show as a twentysomething and wanted to be Mary Tyler Moore’s character when she grew up. She even had an “O” hanging in her apartment, just like Mary’s “M.”
Maya Rudolph’s mother is the late soul/pop singer Minnie Riperton. “Lovin’ You,” Riperton’s most popular song from 1975, was actually written as a lullaby for baby Maya.
Tiffany Haddish once received diamonds from her pal Barbra Streisand as a bat mitzvah gift.
Katharine Hepburn used to break into houses as a teenager and even stole a thing or two, like a crocodile nutcracker.
Way before she won an Oscar, Jennifer Hudson used to work at Burger King and sing to customers through the drive-thru microphone.
And if you listen closely, Madonna plays the voice of God in Ariana Grande’s music video for “God Is a Woman.”
