Facebook starts putting some political and social groups on a 60 day probation and will closely monitor them, to slow the spread of disinfo about the election (Heather Kelly/Washington Post)

Heather Kelly / Washington Post:

Facebook starts putting some political and social groups on a 60 day probation and will closely monitor them, to slow the spread of disinfo about the election  —  A new system flags groups that violate community standards, and makes volunteer moderators approve all posts for two months

