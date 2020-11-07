Facebook starts putting some political and social groups on a 60 day probation and will closely monitor them, to slow the spread of disinfo about the election (Heather Kelly/Washington Post)

Heather Kelly / Washington Post:
Facebook starts putting some political and social groups on a 60 day probation and will closely monitor them, to slow the spread of disinfo about the election — A new system flags groups that violate community standards, and makes volunteer moderators approve all posts for two months
