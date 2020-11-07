Jessica Guynn / USA Today:
Facebook is showing a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is showing a banner in its Explore tab — Facebook alerted millions of U.S. users that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook …
Facebook is showing a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is showing a banner in its Explore tab (Jessica Guynn/USA Today)
Jessica Guynn / USA Today: