Facebook is showing a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is showing a banner in its Explore tab (Jessica Guynn/USA Today)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jessica Guynn / USA Today:

Facebook is showing a notification atop its apps that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election; Twitter is showing a banner in its Explore tab  —  Facebook alerted millions of U.S. users that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR