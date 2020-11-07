Eta Moves Over Caribbean, Leaving Devastation in Its Wake

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.

It will be days before the true toll of Eta is known. Its torrential rains battered economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took all from those who had little and laid bare the shortcomings of governments unable to aid their citizens.

In Guatemala, an army brigade reached a massive landslide Friday morning in the central mountains where an estimated 150 homes were buried Thursday. It did not immediately recover any bodies, but said that more than 100 people were believed to be missing.