Eskom: Load reduction to hit 4 provinces on Saturday

Eskom will implement

‘load reduction’ in four provinces on Saturday evening from 17:00 to 20:00, it

said in a notice to customers.

Load reduction, unlike load shedding, involves Eskom turning off power in areas where it believes there is a high risk of damage to its system due to illegal connections and network overload.

The

affected areas on Saturday include Lejweleputswa District Municipality in the Free State,

large parts of Soweto and the Vaal area in Gauteng; and Ladysmith, Newcastle,

uMlalazi, uMhlathuze, uMkhanyakude and Msunduzi municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal

and parts of the Mopani and Capricorn districts in Limpopo.

Eskom is

battling to keep up with equipment failures relating to overloading that costs

“millions” to repair, the debt-laden power utility said.