Deepika Padukone will receive a big paycheque for her role in Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to end his two-year hiatus from films with Pathan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles. The cast has definitely got fans excited since it will be the first time SRK and John share the screen and after all, it is always exciting to see Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan together.

A report in a leading news portal has claimed that the actress will receive a whopping Rs. 15 crore for her part in the film. A source close to the project stated, “She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It’s a well sketched character for Deepika and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 to 15 crore”

It is said that the overall budget of the film is around Rs. 200 crore.