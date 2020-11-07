Deals: iPhone 12 mini/Pro Max BOGO FREE, Apple Watch SE hits all-time low, more

Today’s best deals include iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max pre-orders, Apple Watch SE hits an all-time low, and various MacBooks on sale. Head below for all of the best deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

After being announced last month, it’s finally time for Apple to open up iPhone 12 mini Pro Max pre-orders. You’ll find deals including buy one get one FREE and up to $700 off various models in our roundup, which you can see here.

Apple Watch SE hits new all-time lows

Target is currently offering various Apple Watch SE models on sale from $230. RedCard members can score an additional 5% off, dropping Apple’s latest smartwatch as low as $218. One of our favorite discounts here is the Aluminum GPS 44mm model on sale for $260, or $247 for RedCard members. Normally $309, today’s deal saves you as much as $62 and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s latest release offers a similar design to previous generations, though takes the overall feature set down a notch to deliver a more affordable design. You’ll still find a stunning Retina OLED display, a processor that’s “up to 2x faster than Series 3,” a waterproof design, heart rate monitoring, notifications, Siri, and much more available to be used here.

MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from Apple on sale from $55 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from $55. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. One standout is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,040 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down $260 or so from the regular going rate. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more.

Space Gray MacBook Stand for $24

Nulaxy Direct via Amazon offers its Aluminum Laptop Stand in Space Gray for $24. Typically $30 to $35, today’s deal is right at our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen in 2020. One of the best ways to step up your at-home workstation is adding a stand like this one. It will be suitable for every MacBook on the market, along with most Chromebooks and PCs. There are two primary benefits here, raising the display to reduce neck strain and elevating your laptop to help keep it cool. Not to mention, the aluminum design will complement your Apple accessories.

iOttie’s One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount at $42

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $42. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 15% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since May. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on-the-road more convenient.

