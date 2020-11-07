Critics grumble as YieldWars uses AP election call as an oracle By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Following the Associated Press’ call earlier today that President-elect Joe Biden had won victory over incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, the 174 year-old organization — which has been covering elections since 1848 — subsequently published their call on the and blockchains, triggering at least one prediction market outcome.

However, some have expressed skepticism about the validity of using such a call as an oracle, raising broader questions about certainty and determinism in smart contract-based prediction markets.