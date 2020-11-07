Critics grumble as YieldWars uses AP election call as an oracle By Cointelegraph

Critics grumble as YieldWars uses AP election call as an oracle
Following the Associated Press’ call earlier today that President-elect Joe Biden had won victory over incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, the 174 year-old organization — which has been covering elections since 1848 — subsequently published their call on the and blockchains, triggering at least one prediction market outcome.
However, some have expressed skepticism about the validity of using such a call as an oracle, raising broader questions about certainty and determinism in smart contract-based prediction markets.
