Cowboys might be without Ezekiel Elliott vs. Steelers?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a difficult time with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Mike McCarthy’s squad will be starting Garrett Gilbert, their fourth quarterback of the season, but they have more problems on offense than just one.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable against the Steelers with a hamstring injury, but according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are planning to play without him. Dallas has elevated fullback Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad as a result.