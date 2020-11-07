College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25, Pac-12 game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

The 2020 college football season has reached a pivotal moment: one that includes a potential game of the year and the introduction of the final Power 5 conference to play.

The Pac-12 will begin its COVID-19-shortened season Saturday, starting with the noon matchup between Arizona State and No. 20 USC on Fox. A total of six Pac-12 games will take place on Saturday, but only one other features a ranked team: Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Those two games will go a long way in determining the 2020 Pac-12 championship — and, potentially, whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff.

The return of the Pac-12 isn’t the only notable news item from this week’s games, however. In the Big Ten, No. 23 Michigan will try to rebound from a disappointing loss to Michigan State against 13th-ranked Indiana. In independent and Group of 5 news, No. 9 BYU will look to remain undefeated when it travels to 21st-ranked Boise State on Friday while No. 6 Cincinnati tries to retain its position as the top-ranked non-Power 5 team in the country.

Of course, the biggest games to key in on are two top-10 matchups out of the SEC and ACC, respectively. In the former, No. 8 Florida (3-1, 3-1 SEC) will take on No. 5 Georgia (4-1, 4-1 SEC) in Jacksonville; the winner of that game will take a nearly insurmountable lead in the SEC East and likely represent the division’s representative for the SEC championship game.

The biggest game, however, is the top-four matchup of No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame. The Irish have a notable history against top-ranked teams at home, and that’s only made more interesting with the knowledge Trevor Lawrence won’t be able to play for the Tigers. Instead, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will make only his second career start after leading Clemson to a comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday. Can he do it again on Saturday?

Only time will tell. Until then, Sporting News has you covered on how to watch every game involving a top-25 or Power 5 team:

MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

College football schedule Week 10: What games are on today?

Friday, Nov. 6

GameTime (ET)TV channel
No. 11 Miami at N.C. State7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State9:45 p.m.Fox Sports 1, fuboTV

Saturday, Nov. 7

GameTime (ET)TV channel
No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 IndianaNoonFS1, fuboTV
No. 18 SMU at TempleNoonESPN+
Arizona State at No. 20 USCNoonFox, fuboTV
West Virginia at No. 22 TexasNoonABC, fuboTV
No. 25 Liberty at Virginia TechNoonACC Network, fuboTV
North Carolina at DukeNoonESPN2, fuboTV
Nebraska at NorthwesternNoonBig Ten Network, fuboTV
Michigan State at IowaNoonESPN, fuboTV
Boston College at Syracuse2 p.m.ESPN3
UMass at No. 16 Marshall2:30 p.m.ESPN+
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia3:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma3:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Maryland at Penn State3:30 p.m.BTN, fuboTV
Minnesota at Illinois3:30 p.m.BTN, fuboTV
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State3:30 p.mSEC Network, fuboTV
Texas Tech at TCU3:30 p.m.FS1, fuboTV
Arizona at Utah3:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State4 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Pitt at Florida State4 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
No. 7 Texas A,amp;M at South Carolina7 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State7 p.m.FS1, fuboTV
UCLA at Colorado7 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame7:30 p.m.NBC, fuboTV
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State7:30 p.m.BTN, fuboTV
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon7:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Tennessee at Arkansas7:30 p.m.SECN, fuboTV
South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina8 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
Washington State at Oregon State10:30 p.m.FS1, fuboTV
Washington at Cal10:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 8 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC; Fox and Fox Sports 1; CBS; and the SEC, ACC and Big Ten networks. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 10

Friday, Nov. 6

Game
No. 11 Miami at N.C. State
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Game
No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana
No. 18 SMU at Temple
Arizona State at No. 20 USC
West Virginia at No. 22 Texas
No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech
North Carolina at Duke
Nebraska at Northwestern
Michigan State at Iowa
Boston College at Syracuse
UMass at No. 16 Marshall
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati
Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma
Maryland at Penn State
Minnesota at Illinois
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas Tech at TCU
Arizona at Utah
No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Pitt at Florida State
No. 7 Texas A,amp;M at South Carolina
Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State
UCLA at Colorado
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
Tennessee at Arkansas
South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
Washington State at Oregon State
Washington at Cal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR