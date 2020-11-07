CNN’s Van Jones weeps as Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in presidential election

Just after the TV network announced Joe Biden would be the next US president, anchor, Anderson Cooper, asked Van Jones for his thoughts.

Overcome with emotion, Jones took a moment to collect his thoughts, then said: “Well it’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters,'”

Mopping at the tears now streaming down his cheeks, Jones said: “It’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here.”

Continuing through his sobs, he said: “If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.”

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.” That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe.”

Jones later posted a clip of the emotional moment on Twitter, which was shared by former first lady Michelle Obama.