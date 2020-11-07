Chicago Man Kills GF, Her Mom & Sister; She Refuses To Cook Breakfast!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

A man that police describe as a Chicago gang member has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend, her mother and her sister. Police told that the alleged gang member went on a rampage after his girlfriend said she would not cook him breakfast.

According to authorities, John Matthews, 25, and his girlfriend, Shonta Harris, had been dating for two years. A few months back, John went berserk after Shonta refused to cook him his morning meal and braid his hair. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR