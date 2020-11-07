CFPB issued a rule last week allowing debt collectors to send unlimited texts, emails, and social media messages to debtors, will require opt-out instructions (Irina Ivanova/CBS News)

Irina Ivanova / CBS News:
CFPB issued a rule last week allowing debt collectors to send unlimited texts, emails, and social media messages to debtors, will require opt-out instructions — This time next year, the texts blowing up your phone may be coming not from political campaigns, but rather from debt collectors.
