Bitcoin price nears $16K, but it’s Ethereum that may shine in November By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price nears $16K, but it’s Ethereum that may shine in November



The price of (BTC) is nearing $16,000 after achieving $15,960 on Binance. Following the dominant cryptocurrency’s rally, analysts are now looking toward Ether (ETH). The blockchain’s native token has seen heightened momentum in the past week. After underperforming against BTC in October, the probability of a new ETH rally is beginning to increase.

There are two key reasons why analysts expect Ether to perform strongly in the near term. First, the capital in the Bitcoin market could move into ETH following the announcement of Ethereum 2.0. Second, ETH recently tested a critical resistance level, raising the chances of a broader rally. Given that the altcoin market has historically rallied after an initial Bitcoin upsurge, the timing of an ETH uptrend is ideal.

