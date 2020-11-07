Best Black Friday Projector Deals 2020: BenQ, LG, Optoma

If you’ve been waiting to purchase some electronic items ahead of the holidays, then you can already score some early Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances. But one area you won’t want to miss out on is your home theater setup, which you can build from scratch or upgrade with great deals on projectors. With so many of us staying home and cinemas around the world closing due to the pandemic, cinema lovers are having to get creative to enjoy their movie-watching experience. And a home theater setup is a great way to enjoy the latest movies and old classics safely and comfortably in your home.

Black Friday itself falls later in the month, on November 27, but there are already great deals to be had on projectors, and we’ve rounded up some of the best for you. While you’re shopping, you might want to check out the best Best Friday soundbar deals as well to give you that great cinematic experience at home. Not sure a projector is the best option for you? There are hundreds of fantastic Black Friday TV deals happening right now, and one of them could just be a better fit for what you’re trying to achieve — especially if you don’t have pockets deep enough for pricey 4K projector.

Best Black Friday projector deals

How to choose a projector during Black Friday

When it comes to choosing a projector, you’ll notice a huge range in price and features, with some models costing less than $100 and some running north of $2,000. So you’ll want to do some research to find out which is the best projector you can afford. Have your heart set on a 4K model? We’ve tried the finest the retailers have to offer and have rounded up all the best 4K projectors in one place.

Some of the factors to consider when selecting a projector include it brightness (which you’ll see indicated in lumens) as this will determine how well the projector will perform in brighter conditions during the day. If you’re watching at night, a lower level of brightness will be fine. But if you want to watch during the day, especially if you don’t have blackout curtains or blinds, then you’ll need a projector with a higher level of brightness in order to see the picture. You might want your projector to be portable as well, in which case you should check out the best pocket projectors.

Another big consideration is the picture size and resolution of the projector. You’ll find models with anything from 720p in cheaper products to 4K Ultra HD in products like the Optoma UHD50X, and what you’ll be happy with depends upon how demanding you are when it comes to picture quality. You should also take a note of the throw distance, which is the optimal distance between the projector and the surface you’ll be projecting onto. Measure the distance in the space you’ll be using a look for a projector which supports that throw range.

One more aspect to look at is the connectivity options of the projector. Many modern projects now support WiFi and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect your phone to the projector and play movies from that. This is helpful for office use, when you need to present at work, for example, or at home if your friends want to share clips from their devices. You should also look for support for HDMI support so you can plug in your gaming console or Blu-Ray player.

And you might want to consider what audio connectivity is available to work with your audio setup as well. Most projectors will come with built-in speakers which will do for casual use, but if you’re looking for a high-quality cinematic experience then you’ll likely want some external speakers to give better sound.

Where to find the best projector sales

With Black Friday being such a big event, you’ll find discounts on projectors from retailers across the internet. However, you want to make sure you’re buying from a reputable retailer so you can be confident in your purchase. We’ve rounded up a few suggestions for the best places to find projector deals this Black Friday:

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is one of the best locations to shop for discounted projectors, with an absolutely massive range of products to fit every budget and requirement.

Amazon is one of the best locations to shop for discounted projectors, with an absolutely massive range of products to fit every budget and requirement. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a smaller but well-curated selection of projectors, focusing more on the mid- and high-end products. If there’s a particular model you’ve been waiting to purchase, you should check if it’s on sale here as there are some discounts on great projectors to be found.

Best Buy has a smaller but well-curated selection of projectors, focusing more on the mid- and high-end products. If there’s a particular model you’ve been waiting to purchase, you should check if it’s on sale here as there are some discounts on great projectors to be found. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart also has a wide range of projectors available, with deals on everything from cheaper models to pricier options. You’ll find brands like Epsom, LG, Panasonic, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























