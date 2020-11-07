Best Amazon Fire TV Deals for Black Friday 2020

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a godsend for those of us who want to stick with our trusted non-smart television and also want to access Netflix on it, while the Fire TVs have all the capabilities of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick built into the TV itself. They’re generally affordably priced, but the best time to purchase one is during a sale. Below are the best deals we could find to help you locate the right Fire TV device or Fire TV for your home.

Sometimes, Amazon offers deals which are only available to Prime members, so it helps to keep your membership active while you’re on the hunt.

Best Cheap Fire TV Device Deals

Black Friday is coming soon, but there are a few great Fire TV deals to snag until then. If you have yet to cut the cable company out of your life, the devices listed below are easily worth their full price so you can finally make it happen. You might not save huge on the Fire Stick, but not paying for cable each month will save you even more.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable model yet. It comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite that doesn’t include volume buttons, though the device otherwise offers all the same features as the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick. Right now it’s discounted by $12 for the first time ever! $17.99 at Amazon There’s a new and improved Amazon Fire TV Stick on the market, and though we haven’t seen any deals on this model just yet, it’s still one of the best options around if you’re looking to spend less than $50 on a streaming device. Right now it’s discounted by $12 at Amazon for the first time ever. $27.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it’s worth upgrading to this upgraded model. You can save $20 today thanks to Alexa’s Birthday Sale. $29.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can’t find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice. You’ll save $50 and score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with today’s purchase. $79.99 at Amazon Use this device with your Echo and Fire TV device to begin using Alexa to voice control your TV’s power, volume, and even switch its input. This device is compatible with IR-controlled TVs, receivers, cable boxes, and soundbars, though you’ll need both a Fire TV device and an Echo device to use it. Today’s deal saves you $5 off its full cost. $29.99 at Amazon Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you’ll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today’s deal saves you $100 off its regular price. $129.99 at Amazon While the 500GB Fire TV Recast above can hold up to 75 hours of recorded content, this 1TB model can hold 150 hours. Plus, it allows you to record up to four shows simultaneously whereas the 500GB model can only record two shows at once. Today’s deal saves you $100 off its regular cost. $179.99 at Amazon

Best Cheap Fire TV Edition Smart TV Deals

Amazon and Best Buy teamed up to make several different models of Fire TVs, and a number of them are on sale right now. These HDTVs offer a lot of “bank for your buck” in terms of features like 4K, HDR, and media streaming services through the integrated Fire TV smart platform.

Pick up this 32-inch Insignia Fire TV edition Smart TV at Amazon for $10 off its regular cost. While it may not be a 4K model, it’s one of the most affordable Fire TV Edition model available at this time. $119.99 at Amazon This deal saves you $10 off the regular price of Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV. This Fire TV Edition comes with the Alexa Voice Remote and is only available at this price for Prime members. $129.99 at Amazon Pick up this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at a $80 discount via Best Buy! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It’s even Alexa voice-enabled. $199.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba available for $330 today. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter. $329.99 at Best Buy Pick up this 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV now at Best Buy for $380. This Alexa-enabled TV lets you use the included Voice Remote to voice control it with ease. $379.99 at Best Buy Save $120 on Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Best Buy. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you’ll have no trouble finding something to watch. $329.99 at Best Buy Insignia’s largest Fire TV Edition smart TV is now available for $650 at Amazon. This is a 2020 model which features three HDMI inputs, a USB port, all the smart functionality you expect from a Fire TV device, and more. $649.99 at Amazon

Best Cheap Fire TV Device Bundle Deals

Pick up the new Fire TV Stick Lite bundled with Amazon’s all-new Echo Dot. This smart speaker can play music from various streaming services and lets you control compatible smart home devices using Alexa — that even includes your new Fire TV device. $67.98 at Amazon Amazon’s all-new Fire TV Stick and the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker are available together in this bundle. This version of the Fire TV Stick streams in 1080p HD and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you search using your voice. $77.98 at Amazon

How to get the Best Fire TV Deals

Aside from the deals listed here, there are a couple of other ways to save on the Fire TV lineup. For example, you can participate in Amazon’s trade-in program. Basically, if you send in a different device like a Roku TV or Chromecast, Amazon will give you up to 20% off something new. That’s a great way to save big on the price of the Recast or one of the other more expensive options if you really want one.

Also, while it isn’t currently live, Amazon regularly has a deal anywhere Fire TV devices are sold that lets you save when you buy more than one. So you can buy two $50 Fire TV devices and only pay $85 total or some similar discount. Be sure to look for that at Amazon, Target, B,amp;H, and other retailers should it return.

Beyond that, the best advice we can give you is to prepare in advance for the major holidays. Amazon is always looking for any excuse to offer deals, and events like Black Friday and Prime Day are some pretty good excuses!

Did you know that you can also use a VPN with your new Fire TV Stick? Here are all the best Fire TV Stick VPN options available now.

